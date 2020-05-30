Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,229 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.92. 7,680,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,472,989. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.91. The company has a market capitalization of $287.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.