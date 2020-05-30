Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 664 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.46.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.47. 4,927,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.11. The company has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.