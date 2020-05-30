Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,357 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,357 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. 16,350,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,572,162. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.51. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.