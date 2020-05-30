Brightworth Acquires 1,739 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Brightworth lifted its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $864,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.59.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. 10,343,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,811,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $200.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

