Brightworth Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brightworth boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.1% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 26,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,186 shares of company stock worth $15,359,524. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $91.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

