Brightworth Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brightworth grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 235.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.23. 1,810,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,168. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.68 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.