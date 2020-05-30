Brightworth Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Brightworth increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,884,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.93. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $284.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

