Brightworth Has $207,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brightworth cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in AT&T were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 16,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 20.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 10.8% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.81. 20,936,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,116,900. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $219.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.02.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.