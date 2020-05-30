Brightworth Has $329,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Brightworth lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,726,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,237,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

