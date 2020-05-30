Brightworth Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Brightworth lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.0% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,714,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,889,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Cowen raised their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

