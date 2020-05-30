Brightworth Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Brightworth lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,475 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Visa by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,877,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,131,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $374.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.86. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,150 shares of company stock worth $7,419,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

