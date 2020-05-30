Brightworth Purchases 21,398 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brightworth grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,563,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,761,534. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

