Brightworth Purchases 221 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brightworth grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.16.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.11. 193,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.73. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

