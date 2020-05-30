Brightworth Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.2% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 23,710 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 4,338 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,669 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,142,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,791,488. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $228.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

