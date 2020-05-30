Brightworth Sells 552 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brightworth reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.62. 12,685,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,435,732. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $188.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

