Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited operates as an automotive manufacturer in China. The Company’s operating segments are divided primarily into the manufacture and sale of minibuses and automotive components. Its commercial vehicle brands include JinBei and Granse minibuses. The Group is also engaged in the manufacture of diesel engines and gasoline engines for use in minibuses, sedans, SUV and light duty trucks and automotive components. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Get Brilliance China Automotive alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BCAUY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brilliance China Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Brilliance China Automotive from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

OTCMKTS:BCAUY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.47. 609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326. Brilliance China Automotive has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brilliance China Automotive (BCAUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.