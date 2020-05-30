Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 4.7% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 21,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 30,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.72. 27,224,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,971,766. The stock has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,005 shares of company stock worth $2,726,495 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

