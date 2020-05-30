BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS BTVCY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.46. 146,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,235. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. BRITVIC PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

