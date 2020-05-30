Brokerages Anticipate First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Post $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.63. First Interstate Bancsystem reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIBK. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee bought 1,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $104,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 498,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 49,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. 192,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $43.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

