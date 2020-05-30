Brokerages Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.92 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report $159.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.14 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $116.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $769.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $711.57 million to $836.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $928.01 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million.

GMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 42,804 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after buying an additional 612,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,637,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,580. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.38.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

