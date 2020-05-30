Brokerages Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.72 Million

Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to post sales of $62.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.75 million to $89.41 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $448.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $707.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.00 million to $857.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.00 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLJ. TheStreet downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 331,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,906,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,340,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. 2,500,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,084. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

