Brokerages Expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is ($0.47). RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 115.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

Shares of RLJ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.31. 2,500,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,084. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,907,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,120,000 after buying an additional 1,643,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,618,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,817,000 after buying an additional 791,569 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,910,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,191,000 after buying an additional 951,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,535,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,647,000 after buying an additional 94,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,042,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

