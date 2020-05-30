Brokerages Set 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Price Target at $160.58

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

3M stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,534,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 139,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $1,549,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in 3M by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

