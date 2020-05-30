Brokerages Set A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Price Target at $43.88

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Cfra decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.50. 2,662,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $52.61.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $79,118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after buying an additional 1,970,284 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $68,788,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $50,804,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,886,000 after buying an additional 718,079 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.