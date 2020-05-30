Brokerages Set Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Target Price at $196.48

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. Macquarie upgraded Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Get Beigene alerts:

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,666,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $655,528.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,366,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,761,191.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,659 shares of company stock worth $4,615,780 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beigene stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,825. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.37. Beigene has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.96.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.