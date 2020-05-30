Brokerages Set Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target at $53.56

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Childrens Place from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Childrens Place from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Childrens Place from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of PLCE stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $41.64. The stock had a trading volume of 793,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,629. The stock has a market cap of $623.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.96. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 3,200 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $79,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 8,500 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $146,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $708,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

