Brokerages Set Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target at $53.56

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.56.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Childrens Place from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Childrens Place from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Childrens Place from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.
Shares of PLCE stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $41.64. The stock had a trading volume of 793,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,629. The stock has a market cap of $623.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.96. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60.
In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 3,200 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $79,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 8,500 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $146,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $708,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000.
About Childrens Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
