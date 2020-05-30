Brokerages Set Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target at $77.50

Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.33.
A number of research analysts have commented on CMPR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.13. The stock had a trading volume of 369,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,888. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $145.09.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.
