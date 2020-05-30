Brokerages Set Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target at $77.50

Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMPR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.13. The stock had a trading volume of 369,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,888. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $597.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.00 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 115.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

