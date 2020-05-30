Brokerages Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) Target Price at $5.00

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLNE. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:CLNE remained flat at $$2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. 575,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,969. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

