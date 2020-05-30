Brokerages Set James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Price Target at $20.00

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on JHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. CLSA raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 348.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 65.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.21. 30,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,990. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

