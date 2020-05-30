Brokerages Set Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target at $40.25

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRNT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 12.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 691,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 7.9% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 184,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -584.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

