Brokerages Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Target Price at $439.00

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $439.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after buying an additional 350,205 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $7.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $388.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $376.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

