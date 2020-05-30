Brokerages Set Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Price Target at CHF 106.08

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 106.08.

NESN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 94 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 79 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 112 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

