Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Price Target at $77.18

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRI. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 75.2% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 52,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.36. 1,155,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,964. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.81. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 27.99%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

