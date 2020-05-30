Brokerages Set United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price at $67.00

Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United Continental in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in United Continental by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in United Continental by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Continental by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

UAL traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.04. 63,812,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,740,584. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.71. United Continental has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Continental will post -20.35 EPS for the current year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

