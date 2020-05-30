Brokerages Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target at $135.89

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.32. The stock had a trading volume of 788,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.52. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

