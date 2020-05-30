Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 5,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $202,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,914.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $597,700. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $81,183,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 375.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,308,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,009 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $39,389,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,557,000 after acquiring an additional 525,602 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.97. 667,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,997. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.27 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

