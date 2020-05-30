Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $64.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Brown-Forman from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brown-Forman from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Brown-Forman from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Brown-Forman in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.55.

BF/B traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $65.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,410 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.27.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

