Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $64.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BF.A. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Brown-Forman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brown-Forman from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.67.

BF.A stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,176. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.78. Brown-Forman has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.19.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 47.29% and a net margin of 25.25%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

