BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 141.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,755 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,545 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 0.4% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.23. 869,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,660,458. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.