BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $2.92 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.4% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.49. The company had a trading volume of 783,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,933,123. The firm has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.62. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.