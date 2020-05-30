BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31,646 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.7% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,585 shares of company stock valued at $11,885,393. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,491,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,156,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $240.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.80.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

