BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $2.50 Million Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. decreased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,120 shares during the period. Nike accounts for 0.8% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,128,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,179. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

