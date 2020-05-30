Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Purchased by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.18% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,284,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,409,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,084,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 910,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,961,000 after purchasing an additional 265,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $93,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 2,548 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $334,654.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,186.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.86. The company had a trading volume of 193,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,569. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $169.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

