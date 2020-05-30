Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 190 ($2.50).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.12) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cairn Energy to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

CNE stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 125.20 ($1.65). 1,749,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,000. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 57.35 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.12 million and a PE ratio of 7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.