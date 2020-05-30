Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.64

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.64 and traded as high as $10.71. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 195,629 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 159,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 22,549 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

