Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.64

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.64 and traded as high as $10.71. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 195,629 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%.
Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
