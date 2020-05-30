Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,335 shares during the period. Callaway Golf comprises 0.8% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Callaway Golf worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,674,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,165,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after buying an additional 693,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 739,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after buying an additional 545,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

ELY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.32. 1,541,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,044. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Callaway Golf Co has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.70 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

