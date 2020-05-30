Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.89.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.18. 1,715,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,378. Camping World has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.23%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,395,735.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Adams acquired 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,079 shares in the company, valued at $195,521.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 218,194 shares of company stock worth $1,756,443. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 423,790 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 406,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 219,011 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

