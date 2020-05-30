Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.60.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Shares of Cresco Labs stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.92. 1,227,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,263. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83.

Cresco Labs Inc cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.