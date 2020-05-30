Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Cfra

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target lifted by Cfra from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Shares of CM stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.93. 704,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,933. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.047 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,466,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,188,000 after purchasing an additional 508,610 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 375,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,257,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

