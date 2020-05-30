Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$29.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.45.

TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$25.15. 6,479,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,438,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$42.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.9207242 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.99%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,970.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,567.76. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.10 per share, with a total value of C$301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,802,249.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

